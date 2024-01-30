Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $500.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

NFLX stock opened at $575.79 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.90 and a 200 day moving average of $440.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,067 shares of company stock valued at $134,466,028 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

