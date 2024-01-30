New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 8.7% Higher

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.63. 1,111,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,037,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50. Insiders have sold 509,578 shares of company stock worth $981,360 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

