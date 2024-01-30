New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $260.91 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 303,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $113.94. 6,081,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

