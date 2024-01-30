New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $305.94 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Salesforce worth $305,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,377,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 179,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,555. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

