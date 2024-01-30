New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

