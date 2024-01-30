New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263,203 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $1,065,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.24. 13,858,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,084,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.28 and its 200 day moving average is $323.25.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.