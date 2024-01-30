New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $184,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Trading Down 2.3 %

BA traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

