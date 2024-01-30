New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $216,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of SLB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,334,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177,264. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.