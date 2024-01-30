New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 107,042 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,042 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $485,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $283.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.