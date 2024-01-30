New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 137,986 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $170,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. 4,956,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

