New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 260,947 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $198,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $134.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

