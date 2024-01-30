New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 278,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $276,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.53. 94,597,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,478,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

