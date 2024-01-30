New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 286,748 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 286,748 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Tesla worth $1,023,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,845,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,267,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.63.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.11.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

