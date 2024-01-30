New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,272 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $177,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.64. 1,343,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,385. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

