New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,544 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Intuit worth $224,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,225,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

INTU stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $647.80. 606,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $654.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

