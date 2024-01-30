New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,618 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,618 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $401,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $626.47. 1,288,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $636.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

