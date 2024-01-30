NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Short Interest Update

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 147,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
