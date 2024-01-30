Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,512. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.