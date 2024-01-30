Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,089 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

