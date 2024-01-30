Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

