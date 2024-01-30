Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,672 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Exponent Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
