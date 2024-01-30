Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,672 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.