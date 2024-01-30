Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.