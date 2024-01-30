Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

