Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,790 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

