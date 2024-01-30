Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

