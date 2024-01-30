Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $264.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

