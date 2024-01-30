Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.1 %

GPN opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

About Global Payments

Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

