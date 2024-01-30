Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.31 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

