Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.