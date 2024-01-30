Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $242.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

