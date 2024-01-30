North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

