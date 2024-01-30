OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

OGC stock remained flat at C$2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 202,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,911. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

