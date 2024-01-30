Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

