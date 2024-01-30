Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 181.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OHI opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

