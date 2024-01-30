Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

