OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.26 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $93.26 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

