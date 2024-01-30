Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.6 %

ONTO stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $172.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.