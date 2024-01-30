OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.05. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 304,231 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,028,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,569 in the last three months. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

