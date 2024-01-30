Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE:OPY opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $400.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

