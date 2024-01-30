Oppenheimer Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $109.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

MS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. 3,758,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

