Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.250-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Oshkosh also updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. 496,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.