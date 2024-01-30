Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

NYSE:OSK opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

