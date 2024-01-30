Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.