Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

PPBI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 141,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

