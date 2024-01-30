Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $32.47

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $33.64. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 76,352 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.