Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Up 2.9 %

KNF opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Articles

