Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $174.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

