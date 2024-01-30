Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $478.53

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $478.53 and last traded at $478.04, with a volume of 38158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

