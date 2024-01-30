Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

