Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $780.93. The company had a trading volume of 201,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.98.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

